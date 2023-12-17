Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to person asking her 'don't you think about marrying again'. Here's what she said

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday took some time out from her schedule for her fans and answered their questions. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha held an Ask Me Anything session. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings home the Christmas spirit) Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to question about marrying again.

Samantha talks about life, 2023

Samantha wrote, "Sunday thoughts? Here (woman raising hand emoji)." A person wrote, "The worst year is ending." She responded, "I feel ya" and added a heart emoji. Another fan said, "All these days, you think you know yourself then life brings you some surprises." She replied, "Some good. Some bad. But that's what makes you so uniquely you."

Samantha says she believes in miracles

When a person asked, "Do you believe in miracles?" she said, "Yes I do." A fan said, "Whatever happens, at the end of the day, you're the only one that matters, so prioritize yourself." Samantha said, "Yasssss (red heart emoji). This is for everyone!!" A person asked, "What is the one thing you are manifesting for the upcoming year?" She said, "Good health."

Samantha reacts to marrying again

An Instagram user wrote, "Don't you think about marrying again?" She said, "Would be a bad investment according to the statistics (laughing emoji)." She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha began dating actor Naga Chaitanya in 2010 after appearing in the film Ye Maaya Chesave. They got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad on January 29, 2017, and got married in October, the same year. On October 2, 2021, they announced their separation and divorce.

About Samantha's projects, films

Recently, Samantha announced her foray into production with the launch of her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. She shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures @tralalamovingpictures. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...)."

Samantha was most recently seen in the Telugu movie Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will next star alongside Varun Dhawan in the India chapter of Prime Video's global series Citadel. She recently announced a break from her projects for a year.

