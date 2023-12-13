Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings home the Christmas spirit: Check out her lovely festive decor

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to begin the X-mas festivities at home. Taking to Instagram, the actor has shared a glimpse of her Christmas prep at home. And joining her in the preparations was her pet who can be seen lazying around as the actor made final touches to the X-mas tree. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Christmas decor at home with her, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas' stockings on display Samantha Ruth Prabhu is prepping for Christmas now.

Samantha has shared a picture on her Instagram Stories to give her fans a proper look at her Christmas tree. The cushion has ‘home’ written on it in the picture. She is seen in a beige-grey dress, putting up trinkets on the tree, placed in a corner of the living room. Her pet is seen lying on the nearby couch.

It is followed by a picture of her lying on the couch and looking at the decorated tree. She is seen holding the paw of her pet dog who is hardly visible while lying under the cushions. She captioned it, “It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of her house.

Samantha was busy this year

Samantha had a hectic work schedule this year. She shot for her much-anticipated action-packed Indian leg of Citadel. She also saw the release of her big banner Telugu film Shaakuntalam and then Kushi. While Shaakuntalam turned out to be a disappointment, Kushi did average business at the box office.

Samantha is also recovering from Myositis, a muscular condition. When she wasn't working, the actor went on vacations to Bali as well as the US among other places.

Samantha's new venture

She recently announced her foray into production with the launch of her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She said her production house will aim to produce "content representative of new age expression and thought". While breaking the news on Instagram, she wrote, "A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...)."

