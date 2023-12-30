Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'makes the last workout of 2023 count' with intense exercise: We made it to the end. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves working out. The actor never misses out on a good exercise routine, even when she is shooting for a movie or busy with a personal schedule. And as the year ends, she decided to send it off with a bang by hitting the gym for an intense routine. Scroll through to find Samantha's year-end workout video and gain inspiration to hit the gym to kickstart your health journey. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sultry twist to denim look leaves the internet swooning; fans call her 'Hot'. All pics inside) Samantha Ruth Prabhu says goodbye to 2023 with an intense workout routine at the gym. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last workout of 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out at the gym. The actor captioned the post, "Making the last workout of 2023 count [smiley and flexing muscle emojis] We made it to the end @junaid.shaikh88 [white heart emoticon]." The video shows Samantha practising the Overhead Barbell Presses at the gym as her pet dog, Saasha, sits near her feet. She wore a navy blue sports bra, grey high-waited gym tights, and nude-coloured knee and calf braces, and tied her tresses in a half-tied hairdo for the workout session.

Meanwhile, the Overhead Barbell Press exercise helps build the strength and size of the shoulder muscles, the strength and size of the triceps muscles, and the strength and size of the trapezius muscle. It also strengthens the core muscles, such as your obliques, transverse abdominal muscles, lower back, and spinal stabilizers. This workout targets the pectorals (chest), deltoids (shoulders), triceps (arms), and trapezius (upper back).

On the work front

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu movie Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will next star alongside Varun Dhawan in the India chapter of Prime Video's global series Citadel. She recently announced a break from her projects for at least one year to focus on her health. She underwent treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the US, and travelling around the world. However, according to reports, she is planning to resume work in early 2024.