Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s next titled Dacoit; makers drop teaser that showcases the actors’ rustic makeover. Watch

A week after announcing that Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan have teamed up for a film, the makers revealed the film’s title with a short teaser. The film, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, has been titled Dacoit and sees both the lead actors all guns blazing, literally. Shooting for the film will commence soon simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi. (Also Read: Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan and Akshara relive nostalgia at 50 Cent concert in Mumbai) Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan in screen grabs from Dacoit title announcement

The announcement teaser

In the announcement teaser, Shruti can be seen dressed in a saree, barefoot, walking with a gun in her hand as burning vehicles and dead bodies, including that of policemen, lay around her. Adivi is introduced much later in the video and both the actors have undergone a rustic makeover, looking unlike their usual contemporary selves.

The love story

Adivi’s character asks ‘Juliet’ how long it has been since they met and she replies, “Kalisi kadu, vidipoyi (You mean since we broke up?)” He asks if she remembers him and she says she can never forget the way he betrayed her. He asks if he’s her ex now, she says that was once upon a time. He counters and asks if she thinks he’s the villain in her life now. The two point guns at each other at the end of the video. They go off as the screen cuts to black.

Excited for the debut

Shaneil had previously worked as the DoP for Kshanam and Goodachari. The debutant said in a statement that he’s excited to be welcomed with this film. “It’s an intense action drama with a beating heart. The teaser is just a tiny glimpse of what’s to come,” he said in a statement. The makers have defined the film as an “explosion of guns and roses, betrayal and trust, and, above all, love and loss. A gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.”

About Dacoit

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios. Adivi has penned the story and screenplay along with Shaneil. “Shaneil has a fantastic vision that’s grand yet elegant,” said Adivi in a statement, adding, “The script is rustic and the characters are from the hinterlands of India.” This will be his second Hindi project post the 2022 film, Major. Shruti said, “I am excited to be a part of this film filled with passion.”

