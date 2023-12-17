Shruti Haasan recalls always wanting to drink with friends: ‘Alcohol was a big thing in my life, I was never into drugs’

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about her journey to sobriety and shared why she decided to quit alcohol. Speaking to Untriggered with Aminjaz, she revealed that although she was never into drugs, she always wanted to drink alcohol in the past. She said it has been eight years since she has left drinking. Also read: Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan to work together in pan-India action drama Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Salaar.

Shruti Haasan on drinking

Shruti said, "I’ve been sober for eight years now. So, it’s hard to tolerate people in party situations when you’re not drinking.” “I have zero regrets, zero hangovers, and it’s just been the best to be sober for me. It might be a phase, or you might like doing it for the rest of your life, that’s chill,” she added.

Shruti Haasan: I was never into drugs

Shruti asserted that she was never into drugs and continued, "I was never into drugs, but alcohol was a big thing in my life. [After a point] It just didn’t serve me at all anymore, in any positive way. I was [always] hungover, and I always wanted to drink with my friends. So, I felt like it was more in control of me." The actor shared that she distanced herself from people who constantly suggested partying to her and further exacerbated her drinking problems. She mentioned, “This, too, is part of being sober.”

Earlier this year, Shruti was seen in two Telugu hits. She was seen in Veera Simha Reddy, opposite Nadamuri Balakrishna, and Waltair Veerayya which featured her alongside Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Upcoming films

Shruti is currently days away from her big release, Salaar Part 1. Prashant Neel's Salaar stars Prabhas in the lead role. Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao are also a part of the film. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur, the film will be released in five Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Shruti will also share the screen with actor Adivi Sesh for the first time in an upcoming pan-India project. While the title of the film is not yet revealed, the film will be Adivi's second Hindi film after his hit 2022 film Major. Shruti also has an international project, titled The Eye in the pipeline.

