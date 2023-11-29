Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan and Akshara relive nostalgia at 50 Cent concert in Mumbai

Actors Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan recently went down memory lane and seemingly had the time of their lives. The actors caught up at a 50 Cent concert in Mumbai, staying till the end and bonding over their shared love for the rapper’s music. All three actors shared pictures from the concert on their social media. (Also Read: Adivi Sesh says outsiders can’t audition for lead roles in Telugu films) Akshara, Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh at 50 Cent concert(Instagram)

Childhood nostalgia

Adivi Sesh thanked Shruti, Akshara and another friend for taking him along to the concert. Sharing group pictures of them all together, he wrote, “#50Cent Concert. Childhood Nostalgia came flooding back in Mumbai. Thank you for this @shrutzhaasan @pujpuri @aksharaa.haasan. We were LITERALLY the last ones to leave :)” In the pictures, Shruti can be seen sporting a 50 Cent tee-shirt. Replying to his post, she wrote, “Raging sober!!!!!”

Honouring Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Adivi was in Mumbai to attend the 26/11 memorial and honour the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose life story he tapped into for the movie, Major. He shared pictures with Sandeep’s parents, writing, “Uncle, Amma…I only want to see you smile. So, only posting the pictures of when you’re smiling. Will Never forget. Will Always Remember. #2611 Memorial #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan.”

Upcoming projects

Adivi was last seen in HIT: The Second Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. In the film, he played an Andhra Pradesh police officer called Krishna Dev, who solves a series of murders that rock Visakhapatnam. He will soon resume shooting for Goodachari 2, the sequel to his hit 2018 film. The film will pick up where the first film in the instalment left off, with agent Gopi saving the country. It was recently announced that Banita Sandhu has been roped in for the project. Shruti, on the other hand, was last seen in Waltair Veerayya, in which she played a RAW agent. She will soon be seen in a special appearance in Hi Nanna, and full-fledged roles in Salaar and an international project called The Eye.

