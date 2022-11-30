Adivi Sesh reacts to Nadav Lapid’s comment on The Kashmir Files at IFFI, says it's 'surely not great decorum'

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film HIT 2, has reacted to the comments made by IFFI 2022 jury head Nadav Lapid against Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, calling it a 'propaganda, vulgar' film. Sesh said the comment was not in great decorum. (Also read: Nadav Lapid says he was ‘apprehensive’ all day before The Kashmir Files comment but 'someone needs to speak up')

In an interview with Times Now digital, Sesh opened up on the remark made by Israeli filmmaker and jury head Nadav Lapid. "We put a background score in a scene that wouldn’t occur in real life, in order to manipulate the audiences emotions into feeling something. The question really becomes about what each one’s standard of emotional manipulation is. How far is too far? To each his own on that one," he said.

He added that the comment was “surely not great decorum”. “But what he feels or does not feel is not my place to comment,” Sesh said.

Sesh’s last release Major, based on the life of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was screened at IFFI 2022 as part of the Indian Panorama section.

On Monday, the Israeli filmmaker had called the film a vulgar propaganda that ‘disturbed’ the entire jury. A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen criticising the film. The festival's organisers have refused to comment on the matter so far.

However, Lapid’s criticism about the film has not gone down too well with people. Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon has asked the filmmaker to apologise to Indians for his comment.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. The film, made on a small budget with no stars attached to its cast, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

