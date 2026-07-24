Akanksha Chamola makes shocking confession about Gaurav Khanna's surprise visit on Lock Upp: ‘Mera kutta hi aa jata’

Actor Akanksha Chamola's stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has put her personal life under the spotlight, especially after she revealed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce. Now, Akanksha has made a surprising confession, saying she wasn't entirely happy with Gaurav's surprise visit to the show. She admitted she would have rather met a member of her family, or even her dog, than him. During Lock Upp Season 2 premiere, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she is getting divorced from Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha disappointed with Gaurav Khanna's visit In a recent episode, she expressed her disappointment over estranged husband Gaurav's surprise visit, and called him a 'stranger'. She confessed while talking to Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde.

The conversation began after Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, appeared on the reality show, leading to an emotional reunion between the couple. After Vinny’s entry, Akanksha, Shilpa and Shreya got talking. During the chat, Shreya opened up about missing her boyfriend and admitted she was desperately hoping to see him.

Shreya told Akanksha, "Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye (You got to meet your partner, she got to meet hers... I wish my boyfriend would come too, even if it's only for a little while).”

Responding to this, Akanksha joked, “Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun (Laila), bol raha hai 'Tera family kaha aaya. Tera to stranger aaya’ (He was my ex. Varun (Varun Yadav aka Laila) was laughing and saying, 'That wasn't your family who came. A stranger came to meet you’).”

Her candid remark left Shreya, Shilpa, and even Akanksha herself in splits. Akanksha further said, "Usse (Gaurav) jyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha (It would have been better if someone from my family came to meet me, instead of him)."

Following this, Shreya asked why she felt that way. To this, Akanksha replied, "I wanted my comfort na. Basically more for me than for him," referring to Gaurav's appearance on the show.

"I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata ("I would have preferred it if my mother or father had come, or even my dog),” Akanksha added. This made Shreya and Shilpa laugh.