Robert Downey Jr says he prefers playing bad guy Doom to hero Iron Man in MCU: 'What I've been missing the whole time'
Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the MCU for over a decade, returns to the franchise after seven years, but in a new role now.
Robert Downey Jr was the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for over a decade, the cornerstone of the $32-billion franchise. As Iron Man, he not only launched the franchise but also helped keep it alive through three solo hits and four Avengers movies. Now, he returns to the MCU after seven years, but not as Iron Man. In the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the actor plays a new role - Marvel villain Doctor Doom, the film’s antagonist. And the actor says he prefers playing this role.
RDJ chooses Doom over Iron Man
Robert recently attended Disney’s fan fest, D23, in the US, alongside castmates Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, both of whom are also returning to the MCU. Talking about playing the villain this time, the actor told Good Morning America, “It was really weird being the guy — everyone else is hanging out, they’re the good heroes, and I’m [in] this mask and this hood. I’m like, 'They’re all on one side of the camera, and I guess they’re all mad at me or something.”
When asked which role of his from the MCU he preferred, the veteran actor said, “Because you don’t say yes because you can; it has to feel right. And I think that in Doomsday, what happens to this key relationship is so exciting, unexpected, and beautiful. I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I’ve been missing the whole time, just everybody else.”
Avengers return to D23
Marvel Studios recently put Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event.
The new promo gave fans their first real taste of Doctor Doom and hinted at just how dangerous the MCU’s new big villain could be. The story reportedly takes place 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts. Heroes from Earth-616, Earth-828, and other universes are expected to come together to stop Doom, a threat capable of destroying the multiverse.
All about Avengers Doomsday
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.
The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in cinemas on December 18, on the same day as Dune: Part Three by Denis Villeneuve.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More