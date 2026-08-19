Robert Downey Jr says he prefers playing bad guy Doom to hero Iron Man in MCU: 'What I've been missing the whole time'

Robert Downey Jr was the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for over a decade, the cornerstone of the $32-billion franchise. As Iron Man, he not only launched the franchise but also helped keep it alive through three solo hits and four Avengers movies. Now, he returns to the MCU after seven years, but not as Iron Man. In the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the actor plays a new role - Marvel villain Doctor Doom, the film’s antagonist. And the actor says he prefers playing this role. Robert Downey Jr plays Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday.

RDJ chooses Doom over Iron Man Robert recently attended Disney’s fan fest, D23, in the US, alongside castmates Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, both of whom are also returning to the MCU. Talking about playing the villain this time, the actor told Good Morning America, “It was really weird being the guy — everyone else is hanging out, they’re the good heroes, and I’m [in] this mask and this hood. I’m like, 'They’re all on one side of the camera, and I guess they’re all mad at me or something.”

When asked which role of his from the MCU he preferred, the veteran actor said, “Because you don’t say yes because you can; it has to feel right. And I think that in Doomsday, what happens to this key relationship is so exciting, unexpected, and beautiful. I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I’ve been missing the whole time, just everybody else.”

Avengers return to D23 Marvel Studios recently put Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event.

The new promo gave fans their first real taste of Doctor Doom and hinted at just how dangerous the MCU’s new big villain could be. The story reportedly takes place 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts. Heroes from Earth-616, Earth-828, and other universes are expected to come together to stop Doom, a threat capable of destroying the multiverse.

All about Avengers Doomsday Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.

The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in cinemas on December 18, on the same day as Dune: Part Three by Denis Villeneuve.