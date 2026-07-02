‘I am so comfortable around gays': Dheeraj Dhoopar after Harshad Chopda's homophobic comments on Lock Upp 2

Reality shows are often remembered for their fights and dramatic twists, but the latest episode of Netflix reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, took a far more emotional turn. Episode five saw the contestants engage in a deeply personal discussion about sexuality, identity and the fear of societal judgment. The conversation was sparked by a topic placed before the contestants: whether sexuality is a person's identity, a part of their identity, or something that is shaped by society's perception. The inmates were also told that between 70% and 95% of people hide their true sexual identity because they fear being judged. Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda's LGBTQ+ debate sparks buzz. (Netflix)

Sufi Motiwala opens up about family rejection Fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala spoke candidly about his own journey and the struggles he has faced because of his sexuality. He revealed that even today, his parents believe there is something wrong with him, making acceptance at home incredibly difficult.

Sharing the painful reality faced by many members of the LGBTQ+ community, Sufi said: “It is so difficult to come to your families. People are sent to conversion therapies, where violence is used against them, and they are brainwashed.”

Actor Ram Kapoor silently agreed as Sufi spoke. The conversation became too overwhelming for the influencer, who broke down in tears while his fellow contestants gathered around to comfort him.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda share different experiences Elsewhere in the house, actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda discussed their own experiences and perspectives when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. Dheeraj spoke warmly about the people he has met over the years and said, “I am so comfortable around gays. Lagta hi nahi hai. Personally, mera yeh opinion hai ki they are better human beings. They are more sensitive towards everything. They are wonderful (I am very comfortable around gay people. It doesn't feel any different to me. Personally, I believe they are better human beings. They are more sensitive towards everything. They are wonderful).”

Harshad, however, admitted that his feelings were shaped by fear and a lack of understanding in the past. Recalling an incident from years ago, he said, "Maine ek ramp walk kiya hai zindagi mein. Uske bhi paise nahi mile kyunki paise lene ghar jana hai (I have done a ramp walk once in my life. I didn't get paid for it either, because I have to go home to collect the money),” Harshad shared, before opening up about fleeing from an encounter with a gay individual.

“Pehle na main bhaag jaata tha seedha. Samajh nahi aata tha. Uss insaan ko main kuch din pehle mila tha. Darr bahut lagta tha, uss time pe bhaag gaya tha bahana bana ke ki shoot hai. Usko pata tha ki shoot cancel hai phir bhi main bhaag gaya tha (I used to just run away straight off. I didn't know how to handle it. I had met that person a few days earlier. I was terrified; I ran away at the time by making up an excuse about a shoot. Even though he knew the shoot had been cancelled, I still fled).”

The actor added that he recently met the same person again. He added, “When I met him now, I went to him and told him ki ‘Sorry I did not know how to deal with the situation’. I am not a confrontational person. Phattu insaan hoon. Maybe it takes me longer but mujhe darr lagta tha (When I met him now, I went to him and told him ki ‘Sorry I did not know how to deal with the situation’. I am not a confrontational person. Phattu insaan hoon. Maybe it takes me longer but mujhe darr lagta tha).”