Kangana Ranaut blasts Dheeraj Dhoopar on Lock Upp: 'You don't even have the S of Shah Rukh Khan'

Kangana blasted Dheeraj for not being vocal enough on the show and for not taking charge of his own game. The actor shares a close bond with Ram Kapoor, and many fans believe he has been getting overshadowed by Ram's presence in the house.

In the teaser, Kangana is seen pulling up Dheeraj Dhoopar . She took the actor to task and said, "You're calling yourself Shah Rukh Khan. You don't even have the 'S' of Shah Rukh Khan, man. You don't have the main character energy at all. Side mein.. side mein.. side mein...You're completely getting sidelined."

The upcoming episode of Lock Upp : Sach Ya Saza is set to be a bombshell. Why, you ask? It is because the original host of the show, Kangana Ranaut , who hosted the first season, is returning to give the contestants a piece of her mind. The makers recently shared a glimpse of the episode through the show's latest teaser.

Dheeraj's fight with Shreya However, the latest episode also saw Dheeraj breaking out of his calm and composed image as he got into a heated argument with Shreya Kalra. The two clashed during one of the show's tasks. While Shreya was in danger, Dheeraj was in the safe zone.

During the confrontation, Shreya openly called out the contestants who were safe, accusing them of targeting her because she is a strong player in the game. She even called them losers. This angered Dheeraj, who confronted her, leading to a heated exchange. Dheeraj said, "You won't be standing in front of me if it was not this show." Seeing Dheeraj finally speak up, Farah quipped, "Finally Dheeraj has woken up."

Kangana takes Ram Kapoor to task Kangana also lashed out at Ram Kapoor for refusing to accept feedback and for being stubborn throughout the game. She said, “Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hain ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye (If you do not want to take this show seriously then why bother to come? Just to act cheap)?”

In response, Ram said, “When the right time comes, I will own my truth as well and as better than anybody here.” Kangana immediately fired back, “Don't defend yourself if you want to improve.”

For the unversed, in the previous episode, Ram had a confrontation with host Farah Khan. He refused to accept her feedback, after which Farah looked visibly irked and even called Ram a "stubborn a**."