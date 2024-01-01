Shruti Haasan celebrates New Year with dad Kamal Haasan, BF Shantanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan rang in the New Year 2024 with a family celebration. She was joined by her father, the renowned actor Kamal Haasan, her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, her aunt Suhasini, and Suhasini's husband, acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. Shruti shared photos from the celebration on her Instagram stories. (Also read: Shruti Haasan reacts to marriage rumours after Orry addresses Santanu Hazarika as her husband) Shruti Hassan with her family on New Years.

While many celebrities often choose extravagant overseas parties to celebrate New Year's, Shruti opted for a simpler, family-oriented gathering. During the festivities, both Shruti and her father Kamal were notably dressed in elegant black outfits. Shantanu, Shruti's boyfriend, also took part in the family celebration.

Shruti took to Instagram to share photos from the party. “Have a blessed and beautiful new year. I wish for you that all your wishes come true especially the ones you really need … I just have a feeling we are all going to have a great one. I spent a new years in Chennai my hometown after so many years !! So special,” wrote and credited Shantanu for clicking good pictures of her.

The actor also posted playful videos and photos with Shantanu, capturing the joyous occasion.

In her professional life, Shruti Haasan has made a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. She recently starred as the female lead in the movie Salaar, where her portrayal of Prabhas' love interest was acclaimed.

Shruti is currently working on a bilingual project titled Dakkayid, set to be released in both Hindi and Telugu. This film stars Bollywood actor Adivi Sesh and has already generated excitement with its teaser.

Last year was a successful one for Shruti, with notable roles in Walter Veerayya alongside Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and in Veer Samha Reddy with Balakrishna, another Telugu superstar. Both films were well-received and performed well at the box office.

Additionally, Shruti showcased her dancing skills in a song from the movie Hi Nanna, starring Nani. After a year filled with Telugu films in 2023, she is now venturing back into Hindi cinema.

Her last appearance in a Tamil film was in Laabam (2021), where she co-starred with Vijay Sethupathi. The film was directed by the late SP Jananathan.