Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews HanuMan, admits Teja Sajja 'surprised her': Your amazing performance was heart of the film

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has heaped praises on the new film HanuMan, which has been doing very well at the box office. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Samantha shared a poster of HanuMan. Talking about lead actor Teja Sajja, Samnatha said that his 'comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film'. (Also Read | HanuMan box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja's superhero film earns close to ₹90 crore in opening week in India) Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about HanuMan and Teja Sajja.

Samantha pens note about HanuMan

In her note, Samantha wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that HanuMan has unleashed on the big screen. Thank you for this @prasanthvarmaofficial.... Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold."

Samantha praises Teja Sajja

She also added, "Teja Sajja @tejasajja123..... boy did you surprise me ... your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film. The music and the VFX tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast @varusarathkumar @vinayrai79 (clapping hands emojis)."

Samantha shared a poster of HanuMan.

About HanuMan

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The film was released on January 12 and received a good response from the fans. Talking about the film, Teja Sajja earlier told news agency ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process."

Teja Sajja about HanuMan

He had also said, "In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film." The film has minted ₹100 crore worldwide and nearly ₹90 crore in India till now.

About Samantha's projects

Samantha was recently seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi hit the theatres on September 1 last year in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on Prime Video.

