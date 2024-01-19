HanuMan box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja's superhero film earns close to 90 crore in opening week in India

HanuMan box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja's superhero film HanuMan has exceeded expectations since its release and is now inching close to the ₹100 crore club in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has earned an estimated ₹9.5 crore nett in India on day 7. This takes the total earnings of the film to roughly ₹89.80 crore reportedly. Also read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6 HanuMan box office collection day 7: Teja Sajja plays the lead.

HanuMan box office report

Going the portal, Hanuman had an overall occupancy of about 57.44 percent for its Telugu version on Thursday. The film saw an overall occupancy of 10.60 percent for its Hindi version on January 18. The film is now performing better than Mahesh Babu's big-ticket film, Guntur Kaaram.

Not only in India, but HanuMan is also bringing people to the theatre worldwide. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Teja Sajja's film grossed ₹15.4 crore at the international box office on day 6, Mahesh Babu's film grossed ₹9.65 crore, ₹5.75 crore less.

About HanuMan

HanuMan is a superhero film, revolving around a young man (played by Teja Sajja) who gets superpowers because of Lord Hanuman and fights for good against bad. Besides Teja Sajja, the film also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, among others. It is directed by Prasanth Varma.

Samantha reviews Teja Sajja film

The film has been earning praise from several celebrities. Recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviewed it. She said, “The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen.”

HanuMan donating ₹ 5 from ticket sold for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Recently, the Telangana BJP President and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, felicitated Teja Sajja at his residence in New Delhi for the success of his film. Taking to X, G Kishan Reddy shared a few pictures with the actor and captioned them, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the HanuMan movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi."

He also said, “The movie (HanuMan), besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

