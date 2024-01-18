close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film earns more than 80 crore in India

HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film earns more than 80 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 18, 2024 09:14 AM IST

HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja-starrer earned around ₹11.5 on Wednesday. It was released on the same day as Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.

HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja's superhero film HanuMan was released in theatres on Friday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has earned an estimated 80.46 crore nett in India, so far. The film has been doing well despite the box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Also read: Teja Sajja's HanuMan enters 100 crore club worldwide

HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja's superhero film has been performing well in India.
HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja's superhero film has been performing well in India.

HanuMan box office collection

Per the portal, Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan did a business of roughly 11.5 crore nett in India in all languages on Wednesday. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Apart from the 4.15 crore it made from paid previews on Thursday, the superhero film collected 8.05 crore nett in all languages on Friday.

Thereafter, HanuMan saw an increase in numbers, earning 12.45 crore nett in all languages on Saturday and making 16 crore on Sunday. The film slowed down a little after its opening week, earning 15.2 crore nett in India on Monday and 13.11 nett on Tuesday.

About HanuMan

In the sci-fi film, a young man (Teja Sajja) gets superpowers because of Lord Hanuman and fights for his people. Along with Teja Sajja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, among others.

Talking to news agency ANI about the film, Teja Sajja said that the very idea of doing a superhero film was 'very exciting' for him. "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film," the actor said.

ott:10
