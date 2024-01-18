HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film earns more than 80 crore in India

HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja's superhero film HanuMan was released in theatres on Friday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has earned an estimated ₹80.46 crore nett in India, so far. The film has been doing well despite the box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Also read: Teja Sajja's HanuMan enters ₹100 crore club worldwide HanuMan box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja's superhero film has been performing well in India.

HanuMan box office collection

Per the portal, Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan did a business of roughly ₹11.5 crore nett in India in all languages on Wednesday. The film has been released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Apart from the ₹4.15 crore it made from paid previews on Thursday, the superhero film collected ₹8.05 crore nett in all languages on Friday.

Thereafter, HanuMan saw an increase in numbers, earning ₹12.45 crore nett in all languages on Saturday and making ₹16 crore on Sunday. The film slowed down a little after its opening week, earning ₹15.2 crore nett in India on Monday and ₹13.11 nett on Tuesday.

About HanuMan

In the sci-fi film, a young man (Teja Sajja) gets superpowers because of Lord Hanuman and fights for his people. Along with Teja Sajja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, among others.

Talking to news agency ANI about the film, Teja Sajja said that the very idea of doing a superhero film was 'very exciting' for him. "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film," the actor said.

