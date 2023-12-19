Teja Sajja snaps at question about starring in big-budget film HanuMan: ‘No disrespect to anyone but…’

Actor Teja Sajja is busy promoting his upcoming film HanuMan. The makers of the Prasanth Varma film released the trailer on Tuesday. Made on a massive budget, they’re planning to release the film on January 12 for Sankranthi in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese. The team held a press meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday to promote the film. (Also Read: HanuMan trailer: Teja Sajja plays desi superhero out to save the world in Prasanth Varma’s next) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

‘No star kid would be asked this’

At the meet, Teja was asked if an actor like him could do a film mounted on a massive scale justice. In a composed yet firm manner, he replied, “I mean no disrespect to anyone but would you ask a star kid the same question? No one asks a second generation actor from a film family if they can handle big films when they’re debuting with films bigger than mine.”

‘I have been working for years’

He reinstated that it’s only outsiders like him who are asked such questions, saying, “Someone like me who has worked as a child actor, worked in films like Oh! Baby and Zombie Reddy as an adult, still get asked this question.” He added, “I have worked hard to be here today but it doesn’t feel like you value it. I am not comparing myself to star kids, nor am I saying I’m the same as them. They get many opportunities, I got one like HanuMan.”

‘Let’s not reek of entitlement’

Teja was clear that despite what anyone thinks, no one can take away the film from him. He said, “Time will tell what I have contributed to this film. I have given this career my all, maybe that’s why I got this opportunity. I have completed the film, no one can take it away from me now. Outsiders like me always get pulled down when we make ambitious attempts. Let’s not behave like only star kids are entitled to big films like this one.”

About HanuMan

HanuMan is a superhero film which also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. It tells the story of an underdog who gains superpowers. Teja has often stated in interviews that he has refrained from working in any other film to give this one his all.

