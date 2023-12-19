HanuMan trailer: Teja Sajja plays desi superhero out to save the world in Prasanth Varma’s next

The trailer for Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film HanuMan was released on Tuesday. Given that the film went on-floors in 2021, fans of the superhero genre have been waiting for the film’s release for a while now. Starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, the film is an attempt by Prasanth to set up his own desi superhero cinematic universe. (Also Read: HanuMan teaser: Fans say Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film has better VFX than Adipurush. Watch) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

The trailer

‘Inspired from the itihaas (history) of Akhanda Bharat’ reads the first title card in the trailer of HanuMan. The trailer introduces the viewer to the world of Anjanadri, where our hero, played by Teja, resides. An underwater sequence shows him getting closer to something that glows before he gains superpowers. We’re shown how, after he gains superpowers, he can run as fast as a cheetah, lift a mountain and bash baddies with ease.

The trailer also introduces us to the antagonist, played by Vinay. Despite having a power suit, he’s looking for power that makes him untouchable. Upon his arrival to Anjanadri, he destroys everything there. But the protagonist has to rise up to save his people. At the end of the trailer, Lord Hanuman is also shown waking up from his meditation.

An underdog hero

The trailer shows us that Teja plays an underdog who gains powers and is now tasked with saving the world. The actor has undergone a makeover for the film, even refraining from shooting for anything else till the film releases. Samuthirakani is shown as a sadhu while Varalaxmi plays Teja’s sister. The trailer also shows Getup Srinu and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles. Amritha is missing from the trailer and it remains to be seen what role she plays.

About HanuMan

Directed by Prasanth Varma, who previously helmed Awe!, Zombie Reddy and Kalki, the film is slated for release on January 12 for Sankranthi. The makers are aiming for a pan world release in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese. Music has been composed by Hari Gowra, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh.

