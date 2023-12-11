Samantha Ruth Prabhu ventures into production and announces MTV Hustle Namma Pettai as her maiden project

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has added another feather to her cap. The actor, who ventured into entrepreneurship during the pandemic and is even known for being philanthrope, has now floated her own production house. What’s more, she even announced what her maiden venture is going to be on a TV show! (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sultry twist to denim look leaves the internet swooning) Samantha launches a new production house(Instagram)

Samantha launches Tralala

Sharing a short and sweet video on her Instagram, Samantha wrote that the name of her production house is inspired by “one of (her) favourite songs growing up.” Sharing more about the venture, she wrote, “Tralala Moving Pictures aims to produce content representative of new age expression and thought. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal.”

MTV Hustle Namma Pettai

While many imagined Samantha to kick things off with a film or a web series, Samantha decided to venture into television instead. Announcing the news on MTV Hustle, she said, “I came here as a super fan but I also want to be part of this platform. South India has so much to offer, it requires a platform like MTV Hustle. At a time when everything else feels so carefully curated, Hustle feels like the truth. I am happy to have gotten the opportunity to bring the Hip Hop revolution home. With this we launch MTV Hustle Namma Pettai. This is my maiden venture in production. And I couldn’t be more proud to bring MTV Hustle to Tamil Nadu."

Fans and celebs support her venture

After Samantha’s announcement, which took fans and celebrities by surprise, many left supportive comments under her posts. Hip Hop artiste Epr Iyer commented, “This is huge! Heartfelt wishes and congratulations, for MTV Hustle Namma Pettai! Not only, will it empower young Tamizh hip hop talent but it’s gonna elevate the scene, amazingly! #Tamizhhiphopvaazgha & all the more power to you!” Actor Teja Sajja asked her to call him when in need of a “young hero,” while director Nandini Reddy wrote, “Application post for one numbers director pliss medam… good at cyamedy, emoshun,also yam trying yakshun and reyakshun.”

