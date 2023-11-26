Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Mammootty and Jyothika-starrer Kaathal The Core, calls it 'movie of the year'

Mammootty and Jyothika's Kathaal: The Core has been receiving universal acclaim from critics as well as the audience. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the latest to praise the film that is directed by Jeo Baby. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha added her review. She called it the 'movie of the year' and praised Mammotty's performance. (Also read: Kaathal The Core Twitter reviews: Mammootty and Jyotika come together for 'terrific, memorable' Malayalam film) Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised the performances of Mammootty and Jyothika.

Samantha praises Kaathal: The Core

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Stories to add the poster of Kaathal: The Core and wrote in the caption, "Movie of the year (white heart emoticon). Do yourself a favour and watch this beautiful yey powerful gem of a film. #Kaathalthecore @mammootty Sir you are my hero. I will not be able to get over this performance for a long long time. @jyotika Love youu @jeobabymusic legendary."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu via Instagram Stories.

About Kaathal: The Core

Kaathal: The Core released in theatres on November 23. It features Mammootty as Mathew Devassy, a retired-banker-turned-politician, and Jyotika as Omana Mathew, his wife. The film revolves around their marriage dynamics amidst a tight-knit village community. Mammootty is seen in the role of a closet homosexual in Kaathal: The Core. It is his falling out with wife Jyotika and the resultant legal battle, which then goes on to affect Mathew’s political ambitions and the lives of the people around them.

Directed by Jeo Baby who made the critically acclaimed The Great Indian Kitchen, Kaathal: The Core marks Mammootty and Jyotika's first film together. Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film is being distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Kushi, which starred Vijay Devarakonda. She has been on a long break from films, and has not signed any new projects. The actor is using this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment for myositis. Last year, Samantha had also taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She will next be seen in the web show, Citadel's Indian version.

