Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi donation backfires, now World Famous Lover producer demands compensation

Vijay Deverakonda is in the mood to celebrate the success of his latest film Kushi. The actor attended an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday where he announced that he would distribute ₹1 lakh each to 100 families. Now, a well known producer of the industry, who backed his 2020 release World Famous Lover, is reacting to the actor's gesture and in turn, requesting compensation for their loss too. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda will give away ₹1 crore of his earnings from Kushi, to distribute ₹1 lakh each to 100 families) Vijay Deverakonda promised to donate 1 lakh rupees to 100 families to celebrate the success of Kushi.(PTI)

Producers demand compensation

Abhishek Nama from Abhishek Pictures took to X and wrote in response to Vijay's recent announcement, "Dear @TheDeverakonda We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also (smiling face and red heart emoticons)" He added the hashtags humanity, love and empathy in the caption and shared a poster of the film along with it.

What Vijay said

At the event, Vijay's words surprised many. “I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees. This money is from my personal account,” he told fans from the stage in Telugu and was greeted with loud cheers from the crowd. Earlier, too, the Arjun Reddy actor had sent 100 fans on all-expenses-paid trip to Manali.

A few days ago, Vijay had visited the Yadadri Temple in Telangana with his family after the success of his movie Kushi. Taking to Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers shared his pictures from the temple and captioned it, “The man of the hour, @TheDeverakonda along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER.”

The film, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama had collected ₹30 crore worldwide gross on its opening day. Vijay's last film Liger, that starred Ananya Panday, had failed at the box office.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail