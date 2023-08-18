Vijay Deverakonda compares Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha to his Liger: ‘I hope your action film does better than mine’

Vijay cracks a Liger joke

Early on in the video of their chat posted on the YouTube channels of both stars, Vijay pointed out how their current trajectories are interestingly going in reverse directions. While Vijay's last film before the romance Kushi was Puri Jagannadh's pan-India boxing film Liger last year, Dulquer's last film before the actioner King of Kotha was Hanu Raghavapudi's period romantic film Sita Ramam opposite Mrunal Thakur last year.

But Vijay was also quick to add a witty remark, “I hope your action film does better than mine,” referring to the dismal box office collection of Liger. The two then had a hearty laugh. Dulquer then returned the favour and said, “I hope your love story blows up like mine.” Sita Ramam earned ₹91.40 crore at the box office.

Dulquer says people like to see him in romantic roles

Vijay said in the same conversation that he recently held a national press conference in Hyderabad for the trailer launch of Kushi and was majorly asked questions about his views and plans on marriage. Dulquer said that he's only asked why he's doing an action film in a rugged avatar as people like to see him clean-shaven in romantic roles.

“As soon as people think I'm comfortable in something, I want to quickly get out of there. I think that's the only way to keep it interesting for us, and for them,” Dulquer said. However, he also added that he cannot be like his gangster character in real life since he has a tough time emoting anger loudly even on screen.

While Vijay and Dulquer have not shared the screen space together, their mutual fondness is fairly well known. They both also did Nag Ashwin's critically acclaimed 2018 film Mahanati, where Samantha was also their co-star.

