Mrs trailer: Sanya Malhotra fights patriarchy in the great Indian kitchen. Watch

Sanya Malhotra's next, Mrs has been selected for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, or PÖFF (Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival). The first look trailer for the same was released by the festival on their YouTube page. (Also read: The Great Indian Kitchen review: Powerful film on patriarchy and men-governed traditions) Sanya Malhotra's Mrs is a Hindi remake of Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

What's in the trailer

Directed by Arati Kadav, the film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Sanya plays a young dancer who marries into a family still ruled by patriarchal ideas. She is expected to cook fresh meals thrice a day and keep the demands of her family above her own dreams.

The film also stars Kanwaljit Singh as her father in law. He demands pot-cooked biryani, fresh rotis and to be heard the instant he calls on her. When the new bride is asked by her husband to touch his feet, she rebels. “Kya kar loge (What can you do)?” she asks him.

Watch the trailer here:

Arati's message

On Sunday, Arati took to Instagram to share stills from the film. “Happy to announce the World Premiere of our film Mrs at 27th Talinn Black Nights Film Festival(Poff). We all are super duper thrilled to be part of the line up. Sanya’s international conquer begins here! Grateful to Baweja Studios, Jio Studios for this opportunity. Grateful to the wonderful cast and crew whose immense hardwork and dedication made this happen. More details coming soon,” she wrote. Sanya replied, “Yayayyayayayayyayaya.”

The original The Great Indian Kitchen

Jeo Baby's Malayalam original starred Nimisha Sajayan as the new bride who learns how her married life wasn't at all what she was hoping for. The HT review of the film read, “Without picking sides, the film quietly, in the most harrowing fashion, gives us a glimpse into the life of a married woman in India and her role in the kitchen. With each shot, the film makes one squirm in his seat while asking questions such as how we treat women in our homes.”

