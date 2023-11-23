Kaathal The Core Twitter reviews: Mammootty and Jyotika come together for 'terrific, memorable' Malayalam film

Kaathal: The Core was released on Thursday. The Jeo Baby directorial features Mammootty as Mathew Devassy, a retired-banker-turned-politician, and Jyotika as Omana Mathew, his wife. The film explores their marriage dynamics amidst a tight-knit village community. Many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their Kaathal: The Core movie reviews. Apart from a grippy story, the lead actors are being lauded for their 'top-notch' performances. Also read: Suriya visits Jyothika on set of Kaathal, thanks Mammootty for his hospitality Kaathal The Core Twitter reviews: Jyotika and Mammootty's eagerly-awaited film was released on November 23.

Mammootty and Jyotika's ‘superb performances’

"Spellbound (folded hands emoji). A terrific display of dare art and from a team, which is destined to make a memorable film. Solid display of ideologies and politics shouldered on a legend, who has wiped off all the boundaries around him. Superb performances as well. Go for it," wrote an X user about the Mammootty-starrer.

Another wrote, “If progressiveness is what you dream for this is the best statement a film can deliver. A superbly build drama, which peaks towards the last with the writers, director and the lead actors breaking all the conventions. Superb.”

'Slow paced' masterpiece'

A person also said, "Congrats to each and every person, who is a part of this revolutionary masterpiece. Mammootty and Jyotika were top-notch." One more wrote, "Slow paced narration. Performance wise good and Jyothika also very good. Bgm (background music) is fab (thumbs up emoji)."

Mammootty is seen in the role of a closet homosexual in Kaathal: The Core. His falling out with wife Jyotika ends up in a legal battle, affecting Mathew’s political ambitions and the lives of the people around them. An intense, emotional drama follows.

More about the film

Kaathal: The Core is the fourth production of Mammootty Kampany, after Rorschach, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Kannur Squad. Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Kaathal: The Core marks Mammootty and Jyotika's first film together. Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film is being distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

The movie also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikode in key roles.

