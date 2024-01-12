HanuMan X reviews: Fans call Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s film a ‘blockbuster’

Director Prasanth Varma’s first instalment in his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) titled HanuMan has received good reviews from critics and fans alike. It was released on Friday. The film’s team held special premiere a day before which generated good word-of-mouth for the film. Fans have credited Prasanth and the film’s lead Teja Sajja for its success. Here’s what they think. (Also Read: HanuMan review: Teja Sajja’s superhero film kicks off Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

VFX leaves them spellbound

Many fans pointed out that the film’s team managed to pull off scenes with good VFX on a limited budget. One fan wrote, “Literally, what a movie @PrasanthVarma man you deserve all the applause & respect particularly that last 3 minutes shot & entire VFX for the scene. I was spellbound by your cinematography & your crew member was epic.”

Another fan shared what he loved in the film when they caught the premiere, “#HanuMan #HanuManOnJan12. Just watched premier show, fantastic movie @tejasajja123 @PrasanthVarma. Blockbuster kottesaru. (You've scored a blockbuster) #RaviTeja voice over. VFX. Climax super. @varusarath5 made the audience emotional. @thondankani character is good.”

A fan predicted that the film will do well nationwide, writing, “#Hanuman. I felt so happy watching our favorite Hanuman on screen! Amazing performances from actors. I really wanted to appreciate the writing of comedy because it was so clean after a long time. I literally enjoyed the comedy track! The captain @PrasanthVarma. The man, the vision, the execution, everything was so perfect! The background score was so engaging!! @tejasajja123 Awesome! @Actor_Amritha Amazing! @varusarath5 Powerful! @getupsrinu3 & Satya hilarious comedy track!! I kinda feel that this will grow big for this Sankranthi from Kashmir to Kanyakumari!”

A long journey

Fans also pointed out how the team of HanuMan beat all odds to ensure their film releases on January 12. Despite big star releases like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga also hitting screens for Sankranthi, the film’s team remained steadfast. One fan compiled how Prasanth remained confident in interviews that his film was made well and would leave a mark.

About HanuMan

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan tells the story of a small-time thief called Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) gaining superpowers after he comes across a totem. The film shows him facing off Michael (Vinay Rai) to ensure these powers don’t come into the wrong hands.

