Chiranjeevi says HanuMan makers will donate 5 from each ticket to construction of Ram Temple

Teja Sajja's HanuMan is all set to release in theatres on January 12. Now, as per an India Today report, Megastar Chiranjeevi said at the pre-release event that the makers of the film are going to donate ₹5 from each ticket to the construction of the Ram Temple. (Also read: Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shares pics) Chiranjeevi along with Team HanuMan at the event.

What Chiranjeevi said

The pre-release event of HanuMan took place in Hyderabad on Sunday, where the cast and crew of the film were in attendance. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the event, where he made the announcement. He said, "HanuMan team has a key announcement to make on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They have decided to donate ₹5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir. I am announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of HanuMan for taking a noble decision."

About HanuMan

HanuMan is directed by Prasanth Varma. Starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, the film is an attempt by Prasanth to set up his own desi superhero cinematic universe. The trailer, which released last month, gave viewers a peak into the story, where Teja plays an underdog who gains powers and is now tasked with saving the world.

More details about ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony of the temple that will be held on January 22. A few days ago, veteran actor Rajinikanth was invited to be part of the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also been invited to attend the ceremony. They were presented with bouquets and invitations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai had said earlier as reported by news agency PTI.

