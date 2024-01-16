HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja film crosses 50 crore in India amid positive word of mouth

HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja's superhero film HanuMan was released in theatres on Friday alongside eagerly-awaited films such as Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush's Tamil movie Captain Miller and Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati's Tamil-Hindi bilingual Merry Christmas. Despite the clash, HanuMan has been doing well. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, HanuMan collected an estimated ₹14.5 crore nett in India on Monday. Also read: HanuMan movie review HanuMan box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

HanuMan box office collection

Per the portal, Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan's total India collection now stands at ₹55.15 crore. This includes earnings of ₹4.15 crore from paid previews on Thursday. On Friday, HanuMan earned ₹8.05 crore nett in India in all languages.

On Saturday, HanuMan did a business of ₹12.45 crore nett, while the film collected ₹16 crore on Sunday, its highest day-wise figures yet. Fans have been calling the Teja Sajja’s film a ‘blockbuster’.

About HanuMan

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan stars Teja Sajja in the lead role alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in key roles. The film shows how an ordinary man unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning his ordinary life upside down as he embarks on a battle between good and evil.

Teja Sajja on HanuMan

Actor Teja Sajja recently got candid about his superhero sci-fi film HanuMan. He told news agency ANI, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, it's our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihasa (history)' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

