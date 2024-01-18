close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film beats Mahesh Babu-starrer by 5.75 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 18, 2024 05:05 PM IST

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection: Mahesh Babu-starrer continues to trail behind Teja Sajja's film. Check out their day-wise earnings.

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6: Telugu action film Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres worldwide on 12 January alongside superhero sci-fi film HanuMan. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Teja Sajja's HanuMan continued to do better business than Mahesh Babu's eagerly-awaited film Guntur Kaaram for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Also read: Everything you need to know about Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, other new films

HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram's worldwide box office collections compared.
HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide collection

Taking to X on Thursday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the films' latest worldwide figures. On day 6, Guntur Kaaram did a business of 9.65 crore gross worldwide, whereas HanuMan grossed 15.4 crore – 5.75 crore more. On day 5, Guntur Kaaram grossed 13.92 crore compared to HanuMan's 19.57 crore gross. On day 4, 3 and 2, Guntur Kaaram grossed 21.14 crore, 22.36 crore and 24.59 crore, respectively.

In comparison, HanuMan grossed 25.63 crore worldwide on day 4, 24.16 crore on day 3 and 29.72 crore on day 2. The only day Guntur Kaaram earned more than HanuMan was on the films' opening day, Friday. Guntur Kaaram saw a massive 82.08 crore gross opening, while HanuMan grossed 21.35 crore.

Sharing Guntur Kaaram's latest worldwide box office collection, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is inches away from 175 crore mark. Film is heading towards 200 crore club... total 173.74 crore." Along with HanuMan's figures, he said in another tweet, “Wonderful Wednesday for the film as it goes past 135 crore gross mark. The film is heading to 150 crore club... Total 135.83 crore.”

About HanuMan

In the sci-fi film, a young man (Teja Sajja) gets superpowers because of Lord Hanuman and fights against evil. Along with Teja Sajja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, among others. Talking to news agency ANI about the film, Teja Sajja said that the very idea of doing a superhero film was 'exciting' for him. "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy," the actor said.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, based on the life of a local don, is Mahesh Babu's first role since the 2022 release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Apart from Mahesh in the lead role, Guntur Kaaram also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

ott:10
