Everything you need to know about Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, HanuMan, other films releasing today

Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are just few famous faces getting a release on January 12, ahead of Pongal 2024.

Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's science fiction Tamil film Ayalaan were also released on the same day. As has the Telugu superhero film, HanuMan. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide to all the new movies that were released on Friday.

Guntur Kaaram

Trivikram Srinivas has directed the Telugu film featuring Mahesh Babu. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. Apart from Mahesh, the action film features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. Mahesh plays a "highly inflammable" character in the film that follows the life of the king of the underworld of Guntur, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city.

Merry Christmas

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting casts. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film tells the story of how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two people upside down.

HanuMan

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in key roles. The film shows how an ordinary man unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning his ordinary life upside down as he embarks on a battle between good and evil. Before you buy the tickets, read our HanuMan review.

Captain Miller

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration between National Film Award-winning actor Dhanush and the director. Dhanush essays the role of Captain Miller in the film, which features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, John Kokken and many more. Set in the 1930s-1940s in British India, Captain Miller follows an outlaw, who engages in bloody loots, heists and assaults.

Ayalaan

The science-fiction alien movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is written and directed by R Ravikumar. In the film, a lost alien seeks help to return to his home, but everything gets more challenging after the alien returns home. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan.

