close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush plays a dacoit wanted by the British in this high-octane drama. Watch

Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush plays a dacoit wanted by the British in this high-octane drama. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 06, 2024 06:45 PM IST

The makers released the power-packed trailer of Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan-starrer Captain Miller on Saturday. The film is slated to release on January 12.

Ahead of the release of Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller on January 12, the makers released the film’s trailer. Starring Dhanush in the titular role, the film also boasts of a star-studded cast, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and Edward Sonnenblick. (Also Read: Aishwarya Ragupathi harassed at Captain Miller pre-release event)

Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller
Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller

The trailer

The 2-minutes-54-second long trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Captain Miller. The trailer shows that the film is set in a pre-independent India where the British are in control and Dhanush’s character is considered a criminal, a dacoit.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dhanush plays Easa, a local rebel leader fighting against the colonisation of his village. A dialogue that hints at what his character will be like is when he says that his behaviour depends on the other person’s. There’s a treasure in his village that the locals safeguard, but the British want to loot.

The film

Apart from Dhanush’s character, the trailer also gives a peek of the supporting roles. Shiva, Priyanka, Sundeep and Vinoth’s characters are shown. The trailer gives enough information without giving away too much. Captain Miller will see music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Nagooran Ramachandran. The script for the film was penned in 2018, but it’s only in 2020 that Dhanush said yes to the project. The film is set in the 1930s and the title is inspired by Tom Hanks’ Saving Private Ryan (1998).

The shoot

Captain Miller went through extensive pre-production before going on floors in 2022. Shooting took place outdoors in places like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and more. The film’s team also ran into controversy when it was rumoured that they shot at the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve without sufficient permission. A petition was filed against the team for blasting explosives by the residents of Tenkasi. Filming was finally wrapped up by November 2023.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out