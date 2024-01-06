Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush plays a dacoit wanted by the British in this high-octane drama. Watch

Ahead of the release of Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller on January 12, the makers released the film’s trailer. Starring Dhanush in the titular role, the film also boasts of a star-studded cast, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and Edward Sonnenblick. (Also Read: Aishwarya Ragupathi harassed at Captain Miller pre-release event) Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller

The trailer

The 2-minutes-54-second long trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Captain Miller. The trailer shows that the film is set in a pre-independent India where the British are in control and Dhanush’s character is considered a criminal, a dacoit.

Dhanush plays Easa, a local rebel leader fighting against the colonisation of his village. A dialogue that hints at what his character will be like is when he says that his behaviour depends on the other person’s. There’s a treasure in his village that the locals safeguard, but the British want to loot.

The film

Apart from Dhanush’s character, the trailer also gives a peek of the supporting roles. Shiva, Priyanka, Sundeep and Vinoth’s characters are shown. The trailer gives enough information without giving away too much. Captain Miller will see music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Nagooran Ramachandran. The script for the film was penned in 2018, but it’s only in 2020 that Dhanush said yes to the project. The film is set in the 1930s and the title is inspired by Tom Hanks’ Saving Private Ryan (1998).

The shoot

Captain Miller went through extensive pre-production before going on floors in 2022. Shooting took place outdoors in places like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and more. The film’s team also ran into controversy when it was rumoured that they shot at the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve without sufficient permission. A petition was filed against the team for blasting explosives by the residents of Tenkasi. Filming was finally wrapped up by November 2023.

