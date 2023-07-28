Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush's film set in pre-Independence India has action, guns and a 'wanted dacoit'

To mark Dhanush's 40th birthday on July 28, his upcoming film Captain Miller's teaser was unveiled. Early on Friday, the makers of the period action film, directed by Arun Matheswaran of Saani Kaayidham fame, dropped the video and it is full of drama as it charts the adventures of Dhanush's Captain Miller, also known as (aka) Eesa and Analeesan. Also read: Dhanush is the lone survivor in a battlefield full of dead soldiers. Check out Captain Miller first look Captain Miller teaser shows Dhanush's rugged look in many action-packed sequences.

Dhanush's Captain Miller teaser

In the teaser, the actor sports a rugged look with a long beard and long hair and completes the look with a black thread-like choker around his neck. Dhanush is always carrying some sort of a weapon in the teaser, mostly a huge rifle. There's also a gruesome scene of Dhanush going for the kill with an axe. Dhanush is rumoured to be playing dual roles in the film; he will be seen as a father and a son, reportedly.

The teaser begins with the hunt by the British for 'wanted dacoit' Captain Miller aka Eesa aka Analeesan. After many fierce battle scenes and vehicles exploding, a wanted poster with a handsome reward for the person who finds Captain Miller appears.

About Captain Miller

The Tamil film is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Its music is composed by GV Prakash with lyrics by Vivek, Arunraja Kamaraj, Umadevi and Kaber Vasuki. The film will be released in December 2023. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Mark Bennington, Nassar, Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arulmohan and many others.

Arun Matheswaran on Captain Miller

Arun revealed that Dhanush will be seen in a total of three looks in Captain Miller. The director had told The Times of India in an earlier report, “Dhanush will have three getups in the film, and the first poster carries one of these looks. The others will be released subsequently during further promotions. Over 85 percent of the film has been shot, and we have even completed portions of Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1930s, in the pre-independence era."

