Captain Miller first look: Dhanush is the lone survivor in a battlefield full of dead soldiers

Actor Dhanush is all set to star in the Tamil film, Captain Miller. It's touted to be an action-period drama set against the backdrop of the 1930s era. On Friday, the actor unveiled the first look poster from the film and it featured him in a rugged look.

Captain Miller first look poster

The first-look poster establishes Dhanush as the only survivor of a war. He looks rather tired and expressionless with soldiers lying dead in the background of the photo. He is seen holding a gun, which dates back to the pre-Independence era.

Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote on social media, “Captain Miller First look! Respect is freedom.” Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Best first look ever.” “Unexpected look,” wrote another one.

Captain Miller

Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran and GV Prakash has composed the music. Dhanush is rumoured to be playing dual roles in the film. He will be seen as a father and a son reportedly. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken and Moor in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres this year.

Arun Matheswaran on Captain Miller

Talking about the film poster, director Arun told Times Of India, “The gun which #Dhanush holds in his hand in the poster is called a Lewis gun (a First World War-era machine gun). We bought this type of gun and have modified it in a very interesting way for the purpose of the film. We were particular about creating the first look poster in international standards as it's one of the biggest films in Dhanush's career. Even in terms of budget, it's one of the biggest in Tamil cinema. The designs have been done by Tuney John, who has created some notable work for films like Pushpa, Maanaadu, and more.”

Arun also revealed that Dhanush will be starring in a total of three looks in Captain Miller. “Dhanush will have three getups in the film, and the first poster carries one of these looks. The others will be released subsequently during further promotions. Over 85 per cent of the film has been shot, and we have even completed portions of Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1930s, in the pre-independence era."

