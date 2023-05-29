Dhanush looks almost unrecognisable at airport ahead of Captain Miller, internet reacts ‘Baba Ramdev is that you?’

Actor Dhanush, who was recently seen in Vaathi, is gearing up for the last shoot of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Captain Miller. On Monday, the actor debuted new look at Mumbai airport. His new look comes with a thick beard and long hair, which makes him almost unrecognisable. Also read: Dhanush announces new project with director Mari Selvaraj Actor Dhanush reminds internet of Baba Ramdev with his new look.

Dhanush debuts new look at airport

In a paparazzi video, Dhanush is seen walking out of the airport terminal in his new look. He walks briskly and stops for a few seconds to click pictures with a fan. He was in his casual look as he sported a purple sweatshirt with jeans and sunglasses. However, his rugged beard and moustache were the highlights of his appearance.

Soon after the video surfaced online, several people confused Dhanush for Baba Ramdev. One user wrote in Hindi, “I thought it was Baba Ramdev who has stepped out wearing casual clothes.” Another user added, “How did people recognize him in his new avatar ....? He is completely unrecognizable.” “Baba Ramdev is that you?” said one more.

Dhanush's next project Captain Miller

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Dhanush is rumoured to be playing dual roles in Captain Miller. He will be seen as a father and a son. Besides Captain Miller, Dhanush will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film. Last month, he took to Twitter and announced the project.

Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj had previously worked together in Tamil action-drama Karnan (2021). In his tweet, Dhanush called the reunion a prestigious project for so many reasons. “A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj@wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth,” Dhanush tweeted. Dhanush produced films under the banner of Wunderbar Films. This project will be his 15th production venture.

Dhanush’s last release Vaathi revolved around one man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990s. It was a box-office success and grossed over Rs. 100 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film features Dhanush in the role of a professor who brings about a change in with his teaching. While it was titled Vaathi in Tamil, the Telugu version title was SIR.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail