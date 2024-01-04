Aishwarya Ragupathi harassed at Captain Miller pre-release event; pens note on the incident

The pre-release event of Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which was held on Wednesday, ran into controversy when a video of anchor Aishwarya Raghupathi confronting a man made rounds on social media. The anchor took to her Instagram stories to clarify what transpired at the event that made her react that way. (Also Read: Captain Miller, Thalapathy 68's cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal ‘triggering’) A screen grab from the video of Aishwarya confronting her molester at the event(Instagram)

The video

In the video shared by a fan on X, a crowd can be seen forming around Aishwarya and another man at the event. The man can be seen trying to get away from her even as she catches his collar and confronts him. She even hits him on his head before he begins to walk away from her through the crowd. A few others can also be seen chipping in and asking him why he made her uncomfortable.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The statement

On Thursday, Aishwarya released a note on her Instagram stories that read, “In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn’t let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn’t able to accept that he had the guts to grab a woman’s body part. I shouted & attacked him. (sic)”

She went on to detail, “I have good people around me, and I know there are lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters!!! (sic)”

A screen grab of Aishwarya's post(Instagram)

About Captain Miller

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller stars Dhanush and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick play supporting roles in the film. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the film is slated for release on January 12, ahead of Pongal. The film’s team ran into controversy when a video of a war scene leaked online. It was alleged that they were shooting at Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and had damaged a canal while filming.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place