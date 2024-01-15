close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan director Prasanth Varma complains about propaganda against his film

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma complains about propaganda against his film

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 15, 2024 01:03 PM IST

HanuMan is directed by Prasanth Varma and stars Teja Sajja. It released on January 12 and saw a great response from the audience.

HanuMan filmmaker Prasanth Varma, in a rare post on X, talked about facing ‘propaganda’ against his film and also said there have been fake accounts on social media targeting the film. His claims come days after he and the distributor filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) alleging unfair theatre practices. Prasanth thanked his fans for their unwavering support. Also read: HanuMan box office collection

Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan by Prasanth Varma.
Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan by Prasanth Varma.

Prasanth Varma on online attacks against HanuMan

Prasanth Varma posted, "I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirm our belief that "The one who stands for Dharma will always win."

“Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below,” he added. Soon after he shared the post, many, in the comments, extended love and support to the director and his film.

HanuMan

HanuMan is a superhero film. It also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai. The plot revolves around Teja Sajja as an ordinary man who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. He goes on to make good use of his powers by winning against a supervillain and establishing the victory of good over evil.

HanuMan vs Adipurush

Recently, many compared the film to Adipurush, which failed at the box office despite a massive budget and expectations. It starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Addressing the same, film strategist Varun Gupta who marketed both Adipurush and HanuMan, told Zoom, “HanuMan’s marketing strategy was the opposite of Adipurush. While Adipurush aimed to be the biggest Indian film based on an Indian epic, HanuMan was positioned as a small-budget film made with pure intentions, hoping for audience appreciation. That is where marketing strategy, positioning and pitching come in. I did for both Adipurush and HanuMan but things are different. So, every film needs to be pitched differently.”

 

ott:10
