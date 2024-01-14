HanuMan box office collection day 2: Teja Sajja film comes close to Guntur Kaaram amid positive word of mouth

HanuMan box office collection: Teja Sajja's superhero film HanuMan showed decent growth on Saturday despite releasing alongside Mahesh Babu's big-budget film Guntur Kaaram. HanuMan collected ₹12.5 crore on Saturday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. This is quite close to Guntur Kaaram which dropped to ₹13 crore on its second day. Also read: Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2 Teja Sajja plays a common man turned superhero in HanuMan.

As per the portal, HanuMan now stands at a collection of ₹24.7 crore. This includes earnings of ₹4.15 crore from paid previews on Thursday. The film registered an overall 82.94 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy for Hindi shows was 21.17 percent.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

More about HanuMan

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai. The trailer shows Teja Sajja as an ordinary man who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil.

"HanuMan is a banger"

HanuMan has been receiving positive reviews from all over. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel had called the film a "powerhouse visual spectacle". He had said on X, “Film has a remarkable blend of devotion, humour, emotions & action that entertains throughout the run time. Hanuman first 20 mins starts slow, post that till interval it turns out to be a non stop entertainer whereas second half is a banger. There are about 7-8 sequences in the film which is bound to get thunderous response in cinema halls especially the interval block & climax- goosebumps guaranteed!!”

Praising its Hindi version as well, he had said, "VFX is top notch - results what makers have achieved with the kind of budget on hand is absolutely stunning. Hindi Dubbing is too good!! Overall Hanuman is a mega entertainer which has the potential to be a HUGE HIT in all languages including Hindi."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place