Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film has a great fall after good start, earns 54 crore total

Guntur Kaaram box office collection: Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated film witnessed a great opening of over ₹40 crore on Friday but Saturday gave a reality check amid negative to mixed reviews. The Trivikram Srinivas film fell drastically to ₹13 crore, as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. It has collected ₹54.3 crore so far. Also read: Guntur Kaaram review: Mahesh Babu is the saving grace of this bland film with nothing new to offer Mahesh Babu's smoking scenes in Guntur Kaaram have been quite popular.

As per the report, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram had an overall 46.02 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. The film released alongside another Telugu film HanuMan which had a low start but came very close to Guntur Kaaram on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mahesh Babu visited a theatre in Hyderabad to watch Guntur Kaaram along with the audience. The South superstar was pictured enjoying the show in the company of his fans.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is Trivikram and Mahesh Babu's third collaboration after their earlier hits like Athadu and Khaleja. The action drama also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “At the end of it all, Guntur Kaaram feels like a wasted opportunity. The film could’ve either been a tearjerker or a commercial masala film, but the way it is now, it just hangs in an unsatisfactory limbo. And that’s a shame because Mahesh gives the film his all. If only Trivikram could break out of the box he seems to have created for himself.”

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Mahesh Babu

Mahesh has been getting support from the industry as well. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to the film on X. Sharing Guntur Kaaram trailer on X, Shah Rukh wrote, "Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss!!! Highly inflammable!"

