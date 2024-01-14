close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film has a great fall after good start, earns 54 crore total

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film has a great fall after good start, earns 54 crore total

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 14, 2024 09:27 AM IST

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: This is Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's third film together after their hits, Athadu and Khaleja.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection: Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated film witnessed a great opening of over 40 crore on Friday but Saturday gave a reality check amid negative to mixed reviews. The Trivikram Srinivas film fell drastically to 13 crore, as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. It has collected 54.3 crore so far. Also read: Guntur Kaaram review: Mahesh Babu is the saving grace of this bland film with nothing new to offer

Mahesh Babu's smoking scenes in Guntur Kaaram have been quite popular.
Mahesh Babu's smoking scenes in Guntur Kaaram have been quite popular.

As per the report, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram had an overall 46.02 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. The film released alongside another Telugu film HanuMan which had a low start but came very close to Guntur Kaaram on Saturday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On Saturday, Mahesh Babu visited a theatre in Hyderabad to watch Guntur Kaaram along with the audience. The South superstar was pictured enjoying the show in the company of his fans.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is Trivikram and Mahesh Babu's third collaboration after their earlier hits like Athadu and Khaleja. The action drama also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “At the end of it all, Guntur Kaaram feels like a wasted opportunity. The film could’ve either been a tearjerker or a commercial masala film, but the way it is now, it just hangs in an unsatisfactory limbo. And that’s a shame because Mahesh gives the film his all. If only Trivikram could break out of the box he seems to have created for himself.”

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Mahesh Babu

Mahesh has been getting support from the industry as well. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to the film on X. Sharing Guntur Kaaram trailer on X, Shah Rukh wrote, "Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss!!! Highly inflammable!"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On