Shah Rukh Khan says he’s ‘looking forward’ to watching Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Fans want them to share screen space

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu are steadfast friends, and the duo often give each other shoutouts on X when their films release. And as Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh hit screens on Friday, the Bollywood star did not disappoint. He took to his X account and shared the trailer, calling the film ‘highly inflammable.’ (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram review: Mahesh Babu is the saving grace of this bland film with nothing new to offer) Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to Mahesh Babu's latest release

‘A promising ride’

Sharing the trailer of the film, Shah Rukh wrote, “Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!” he wrote. Mahesh seemed on cloud nine to see this, as he shared some love and wrote, “Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This is not the first time Shah Rukh and Mahesh have given each other’s films a shoutout. When Jawan was released last year, Mahesh wrote on his X account, “Jawan.. Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends.”

Shah Rukh had replied then, “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

Fans respond

Fans were thrilled to see this new exchange, leaving supportive comments under the Bollywood star’s post. “Two Goat. Indian Cinema,” one fan wrote, while another added, “King of Bollywood and Prince (of) Tollywood.” Some fans even hoped to see the duo share the screen some day, sharing throwback pictures of them together, writing, “Hope we see SRK X MB in a movie someday.” Another wrote, “Sir need a movie together.”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram tells the story of Ramana (Mahesh) who longs to know why his mother (Ramya) abandoned him 25 years ago. When he’s asked to cut all ties with her by his grandfather (Prakash), he puts up a fight despite staying calm all these years. The film received lukewarm response from fans and critics alike, but Mahesh was lauded for his performance in it.

Guntur Kaaram box office

The filmmakers announced on X that it has raked in ₹94 crore worldwide. They wrote, “Superstar’s reign is supremely dominating in a Record-Breaking Spree. #GunturKaaram rocks the global box office with a gross of - 94 Cr on Day 1 ~ All time record in regional cinema! #BlockbusterGunturKaaram.” Sacnilk.com claims it made ₹41.3 crore on its opening day in India.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place