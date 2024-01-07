Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu is in top form as the massy Ramana in Trivikram Srinivas' film

The makers of Guntur Kaaram finally released the film’s trailer after a two-day delay. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The trailer released on Sunday quickly raked up views, given that the actor’s fans have been starving to see him onscreen since 2022. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram pre-release event postponed due to ‘security issues’) Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram will release on Sankranthi

The trailer

The trailer sees Mahesh Babu in top form as Ramana, who delivers mass dialogues and throws punches with ease. It also shows what the film would look like, apart from introducing some of the other characters. Ramya Krishnan is shown as a mother who has abandoned her eldest son, possibly Ramana, who grows up in Guntur. Sreeleela is shown as the girl he falls for, while Jagapathi Babu seemingly plays her father. The trailer also hints the film will be emotional when it comes to Ramana's relationship with his family.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The team

Guntur Kaaram sees Mahesh as Vyra Venkat Ramana Reddy, Sreeleela as Keerthi aka Ammu and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Raji. Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Mahesh Achanta and Raghu Babu play key roles in the film. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography is my Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod.

The film went through a lot, from pre-production to filming, with cast and crew changes. Pooja Hegde was initially roped in to play Sreeleela’s role while the actor was supposed to play Meenakshi’s. However, things didn’t work out and Pooja walked out of the project. The script also went through a major overhaul, with a lot of scenes reshot to suit the changed narrative.

The songs also received mixed reviews despite the first single Dum Masala getting a good response. Oh My Baby and Kurchi Madathapetti received flak for both the lyrics and music.

Sankranthi clash

Guntur Kaaram will hit screens on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranthi and special shows are being planned in the Telugu states. The film will clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which releases on the same day, apart from Venkatesh’s Saindhav on January 13 and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga on January 14. Ravi Teja’s Eagle was also supposed to release on January 13, but its release has been postponed to February after a meeting of the producers’ councils in Hyderabad.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place