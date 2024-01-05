Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram pre-release event postponed due to ‘security issues’

The makers of Guntur Kaaram have some bad news for fans. The pre-release event that was scheduled in Hyderabad for January 6 stands postponed. The makers of Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela starrer will announce a new event date and venue soon. (Also Read: Telugu films to clash at the box office this Sankranthi) Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram

Pre-release postponed

Producer Naga Vamsi announced on X that the film’s event was postponed. He wrote, “Despite our best efforts, due to unforeseen circumstances and issues with security permissions, we will not be conducting the highly awaited #GunturKaaram Pre-release event on 6th January 2024. We sincerely apologize for this announcement. The new date for the event with the venue will be announced at the earliest. Stay tuned.” The makers did not specify what issues they ran into particularly or when the event will be held.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fans react

Mahesh’s fans were disappointed to see the news, with a few urging the makers to at least release the film’s trailer tomorrow. One fan commented, “Trailer Matram Repe Dimpandi already Late Ayindhi…(It’s already late, kindly release the trailer tomorrow).” Another wrote, “Adi sambandam led…trailer kavali anthe. (I don’t care, I just want the trailer)”

Another fan proclaimed that even if it’s delayed, the event should be grand. “Late ayina grandness taggakudadu. (The event should be grand even if it’s delayed)” Another questioned, “Ilanti functions chala chesaru kada.. Ipude enduke ilanti issues vastai (You’ve held many events like this, why do you have an issue this time alone?)”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks Mahesh Babu’s return to the screen post the 2022 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Expectations are high on the Trivikram directorial that also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S and apart from the number, Dum Masala, it has received lukewarm response.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place