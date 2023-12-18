Guntur Kaaram producer dispels rumours about the Mahesh Babu-starrer: ‘We are on schedule’

Ever since Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram went on floors, the film has been riddled with rumours. First, there was talk of scripts being reworked on, then Mahesh Babu was retained, but Pooja Hegde was replaced post her walkout. Sreeleela was made the main lead and Meenakshi Chaudhary was roped in to play the other lead. The second single, Oh My Baby, received criticism and now there’s talk that Mahesh has asked the makers to redo the third single from the film. (Also Read: Oh My Baby from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram criticised by fans; Ramajogayya Sastry reacts) Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram

Are the songs getting changed?

Rumours have been afloat among fans on X that a mass number, that will feature Meenakshi and Mahesh, composed by Thaman S, is being redone. “Ee song eh na...babu rework cheyamani chepindi, (Is this the song that Mahesh asked them to redo)” wrote a fan replying to a fan's pictures with Meenakshi and choreographer Sekhar.

Naga Vamsi clarifies

Producer Naga Vamsi released a statement on X, clarifying that despite rumours, the film’s shooting is progressing as planned. He wrote, “Super fans and movie lovers, #GunturKaaram film has 4 full songs and one bit song. We have finished shooting for 3 songs and one bit song. We are going to shoot for the last song from 21st December as per our schedule.”

He also urged fans not to indulge in gossip or believe rumours, writing, “The recent 'news' is fake and very monotonous ‘gossip’. Gossip mongers need your attention and they're spreading all sorts of fake news just for clicks. They know for which you would react. Just because we’re quiet doesn’t mean whatever they're spreading is right!”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is Mahesh’s next film after the 2022 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which received a mixed response. The film’s story has been kept carefully under wraps and it will hit screens on January 12 next year for Sankranthi. Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and Prakash Raj play key roles in the film.

