Guntur Kaaram teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils new look in ‘highly inflammable’ action film

The title of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film, which is being directed by Trivikram, was announced on the occasion of his late father G Krishna’s birth anniversary on Wednesday. The project, which has been titled Guntur Kaaram, marks the third collaboration between Mahesh and Trivikram, who had previously worked together in films such as Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). (Also read: Title of Mahesh Babu’s next to be revealed on his father G. Krishna’s birth anniversary: Report) Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram will be released on Sankranti next year.

Guntur Kaaram teaser

Mahesh took to Twitter to release the teaser. He captioned the video, ‘Highly inflammable’. Mahesh can be seen smoking a beedi in the teaser. It features him in a completely different look with long hair and a stubble.

The video gives one a quick glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s character. In a refreshing departure from his urban characters, it looks like he will be seen in an extremely local avatar. Going by the title and the visuals, looks like the story is set in the backdrop of Guntur.

Fan reactions to Mahesh's new look

Reacting to the video, several fans expressed their excitement over Mahesh’s avatar. One Twitter user wrote: “Finally, we get a character and look that really stands out for Mahesh (sic).” Another Twitter user wrote: “Smoking is not cool but Mahesh looks so hot with a beedi (sic).”

A few months ago, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share the picture of hubby Mahesh in a completely new avatar which got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

When will the film be out?

This film, which will hit the screens for Sankranti festival next year, also stars Pooja Hegde as Mahesh’s love interest. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Mahesh to reunite with SS Rajamouli

Meanwhile, Mahesh will next team up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an Indiana Jones style globe-trotting action adventure. The film, which will have a story by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will be predominantly shot in the forests of Africa. Rajamouli’s film is expected to go on the floors later this year or early next year.

