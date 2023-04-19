Title of Mahesh Babu’s next to be revealed on his father G. Krishna’s birth anniversary: Report

The title of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film, which is being directed by Trivikram, will be unveiled on the occasion of his late father G. Krishna’s birth anniversary on May 31, as per reports. The project marks the third collaboration between Mahesh and Trivikram, who had previously worked together in films such as Athadu and Khaleja. Also read: Mahesh Babu flexes biceps in new pic, Namrata Shirodkar reacts; fans say he’s ready for Bollywood. See post Mahesh Babu at Sania Mirza's party. (ANI) (Mohammed Aleemuddin )

Mahesh Babu, over the last few years, has managed to share some updates with respect to his projects on the occasion of his father’s birth anniversary. As per a Pinkvilla report, the makers have zeroed in on May 31 to release the title of the movie. The film is currently dubbed SSMB28.

“Since there was a lot of speculations on the movie being postponed, the makers had to announce the new release date recently, which is January 13, 2024. On personal grounds, Mahesh Babu is very close to his family and he shared a very special bond with his superstar father Krishna. With all the blessings and to make 31st May even more special, Mahesh Babu will be announcing the title of SSMB28 on father Krishna's birthday anniversary," a source was quoted in the report.

In the film, Mahesh will be seen sporting a new look featuring a stubble and long hair. The look has got his fans excited.

A few months ago, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share the picture of Mahesh in a completely new avatar which got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared his look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick. This film also stars Pooja Hegde as Mahesh’s love interest. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Mahesh will next team up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an Indiana Jones style globe-trotting action adventure. The film, which will have a story by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will be predominantly shot in the forests of Africa. Rajamouli’s film is expected to go on the floors later this year or early next year.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON