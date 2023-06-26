Has Pooja Hegde been replaced by Sreelala in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary roped in for 2nd lead?

Mahesh Babu is busy working on his upcoming Telugu film Guntur Kaaram. The film is now trending on Twitter amid rumours of lead actor Pooja Hegde quitting the film. Multiple unverified reports suggest Pooja has been replaced by Sreelala, who was earlier signed to play the second lead. The role vacated by Sreelala has reportedly gone to Meenakshii Chaudhary. Also read: Guntur Kaaram teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils new look in ‘highly inflammable’ action film Sreelala (right) is said to have taken Pooja Hedge's role in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.

Who replaced whom in Guntur Kaaram

Reasons behind Pooja Hegde's alleged exit from Guntur Kaaram are not clear. A popular fan page recently shared on Twitter, “Pooja replaced by Sreeleela for first. Sreeleela replaced by Meenakshi Chaudhary for 2nd Guntur Kaaram.” There were also reports that a new schedule of the film began on Sunday with Meenakshi on the set.

Is Meenakshii the new member in film cast

Meenakshii hails from Haryana and was crowned as Femina Miss India 2018 first runner-up. She represented India at Miss Grand International 2018. She made her film debut with Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu in 2021.

Pooja was recently seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Before that, she was seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. Both the films were panned by the critics.

Guntur Kaaram teaser

Mahesh Babu shared the title and teaser of Guntur Kaaram on May 31 as he paid a tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary. "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna," Babu wrote on Instagram alongside the new film's poster. A veteran of Telugu cinema, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna, died in November 2022 at the age of 80.

In another post, Babu shared the film's title. "Highly inflammable! Guntur Kaaram" he wrote. In the teaser, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. Amid several action scenes, he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks. The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

The movie is directed by Trivikram, who earlier worked with Mahesh Babu on films like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creation, Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to release in theatres countrywide on January 13, 2024.

