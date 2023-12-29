Guntur Kaaram song Kurchi Madathapetti promo: Mahesh Babu brings back electric moves. Watch

The makers of the highly anticipated film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, released a song promo on Friday (December 29). The song, featuring impressive dance steps by Mahesh and Sree Leela, is quickly gaining popularity for its catchy beat. The full song, titled Kurchi Madathapetti, is set to release on Saturday (December 30). Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh delivers a powerful dialogue right at the start of the song, and then dazzles with his dance moves alongside Sreeleela. The song's fast beat complements their energetic performances.

Sankranthi films are known for their vibrancy, and Guntur Kaaram is no exception. The makers have smartly included this song to add to the film's appeal. The movie, set to release on January 12, is expected to be a major contender in the Sankranthi race, competing with films like Hanuman, Eagal, and Naa Sami Ranga. Mahesh Babu, currently in America for New Year celebrations, will join the promotion of Guntur Kaaram upon his return.

The film is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa… thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.