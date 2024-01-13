Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu film earns 94 cr

Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles, apart from Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and others in key roles, hit screens this Friday. The film released ahead of Sankranthi and clashed with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan on its opening day. The filmmakers announced on X that it has raked in ₹94 crore worldwide, while Sacnilk.com claims it made ₹41.3 crore on its opening day in India. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram review: Mahesh Babu is the saving grace of this bland film) Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the song Kurchi Madatha Petti from Guntur Kaaram

Box office numbers

The official handle of Guntur Kaaram claimed on their X account that the film created a record for a regional film on its first day. They wrote, “Superstar’s reign is supremely dominating in a Record-Breaking Spree. #GunturKaaram rocks the global box office with a gross of - 94 Cr on Day 1 ~ All time record in regional cinema! #BlockbusterGunturKaaram.”

Sacnilk.com claimed that the film collected ₹41.3 net in India on Friday. The film is expected to have made ₹43.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ₹4.2 crore in Karnataka, ₹0.42 crore in Tamil Nadu, ₹0.03 crore in Kerala and ₹0.55 crore in the rest of the country. The film also created a record, claimed trade analyst Ramesh Bala, writing that it collected ₹81.61 lakh at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad on Friday.

Film occupancy

The same website claimed that had 70.32% occupancy on its opening day. Hyderabad showed a 72.25% occupancy overall while Guntur is expected to have shown the highest occupancy with 97.50%. It’s worth noting that Guntur is Mahesh’s hometown and the film’s pre-release event was also held there, where the star proclaimed to fans that they’re his family now, after his parents’ passing.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram tells the story of Ramana (Mahesh) who longs to know why his mother (Ramya) abandoned him 25 years ago. When he’s asked to cut all ties with her by his grandfather (Prakash), he puts up a fight despite staying calm all these years. The film received lukewarm response from fans and critics alike, but Mahesh was lauded for his performance in it.

