Guntur Kaaram advance collections: Mahesh Babu’s film sells 7 lakh tickets for Day 1

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles will release on January 12 on Sankranthi. The film will clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan which is releasing on the same day, Venkatesh’s Saindhav which is releasing on January 13 and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga releasing on January 14. The film is expected to have done good business in its advance bookings. (Also Read: Meenakshi Chaudhary on her Guntur Kaaram co-star Mahesh Babu: ‘Couldn’t take my eyes off him’) Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram

Advanced collections

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan shared on his X account that the film had sold more than 7 lakh tickets at the time of posting. He wrote, “Superstar #MaheshBabu's #GunturKaaram has SOLD 7 lac plus tickets for the opening day till now in India.” He also wrote, “All theatres. Tickets - 7,09,100. Occupancy - 39.2%. Gross - ₹ 18.31.”

Breaking down the numbers of the business Guntur Kaaram made in multiplexes, he wrote, “National Multiplex Chains. PVR - 57,380 - ₹ 2.0 cr. INOX - 49,299 - ₹ 1.47 cr. Cinepolis - 21,203 - ₹ 0.74 cr” As for the premieres in the US, the film had crossed the $1 million mark, he stated, “USA Premiere Advance Sales crossed 1 million dollar. Gross - $1,065,286 [ ₹8.84 cr]. Locations - 556. Shows 1792. Tickets 44929.”

Sacnilk.com also wrote that the film has done an advanced business of ₹6.25 crore gross in Andhra, showing a 57% occupancy for 1552 shows, apart from ₹8.99 crore gross in Telangana, showing a 42% occupancy for 1897 shows.

About Guntur Kaaram

Trivikram previously worked with Mahesh for the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 film Khaleja. Their third film went through a massive revamp with cast and crew changes, apart from the script. Pooja Hegde was previously roped in to co-star with Mahesh but the actor walked out citing date issues. She was replaced by Sreeleela, who previously played Meenakshi Chaudhary’s role. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and others in key roles.

