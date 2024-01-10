Mawaa Enthaina song from Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu dances through a heartbreak

The makers of Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer Guntur Kaaram released the fourth single from the film, titled Mawaa Enthaina. Composed by Thaman S, the song has vocals by Ramachari Komanduri, Sri Krishna, Rahul Siplingunj and lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The 2-minute-54-second song shows Mahesh’s character Ramana rue about lost love. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu is in top form as the massy Ramana in Trivikram Srinivas' film) Mahesh Babu in Mawaa Enthainaa

The song

Mawaa Enthaina starts out with Mahesh walking into an event. He refuses to take an aarti from Meenakshi Chaudhary’s character and asks the people there about a gramophone. He takes a sip of his drink and the song hints that his character is going through heartbreak, possibly due to Sreeleela’s character. The song ends with him dancing his pain away with a few others, with some stills at the end hinting at the song leading to something serious.

Previous numbers

The makers started out strong after releasing the number Dum Masala with Sanjith Hegde and Jyoti Nooran’s vocals. Fans had taken a liking to the number when a video of Mahesh dancing to the song also leaked online. But the numbers that followed, Oh My Baby with Shilpa Rao’s vocals and Kurchi Madathapetti with Sahiti Chaganti, Sri Krishna’s vocals did not receive good response. Fans trolled the team for putting out, what they deemed to be, subpar numbers.

Fans response

Fans however seem finally happy with the number Mawaa Enthaina, if the comments under the makers’ post are anything to go by. “One of the best song for Mahesh. When it comes Annaaaa in between..felt like I (we fans) screamed. #GunturKaaram so catchy lyrics.” Another fan wondered why they didn’t release this song earlier, “Why did you guys hide this song all these days ???? Superb song !!!!”

Some people however were unhappy with Sri Krishna’s vocals. “Singer inkevadu dorakaledaa ra, (Can’t you find another singer)” wrote a fan while another pleaded, “Kudhirthey singer ni marchu ra. (Please change the singer)”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram will release on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film that stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela in lead roles will also see Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and others in key roles. The film will clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga at the box office.

