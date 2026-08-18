Avika Gor admits she was wrong, apologises to Farrhana Bhatt after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 clash: ‘I was just upset’

On the latest show of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farrhana congratulated Avika and said good luck to her, but Avika, who was already frustrated, answered, "Aap toh chahti nahi thi main aaoon. (You didn't want me to come to the team)." After the shooting ended and the participants came back to India, Avika took to her social media to address the situation.

Television star Avika Gor has come out clean about a situation that was somewhat uncomfortable for her while interacting with her fellow contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farrhana Bhatt . Following the airing of the latest episode, the actor said that she was mistaken and she was apologetic that she allowed her frustration get the better of her. This came about when Avika was made to become a part of Farrhana’s team on a recent episode of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Sharing a clip from the episode on her Instagram story, she admitted that she was unhappy with the way she behaved and apologised to Farrhana. “I honestly didn't like my behaviour Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love.”

Avika later followed it up with another apology in the comments, making it clear that her reaction came from her own frustration and was not fair to Farrhana. “I didn't really like what I did. Sorry @farrhana_bhatt I think I was just upset aur woh aap ki taraf nikla. Not cool. Sorry sweetheart.”