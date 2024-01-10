Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu to fans: ‘You are my parents, my everything from now on’

Actor Mahesh Babu got emotional at the recently held pre-release event of his upcoming film, Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram. The film will hit screens on January 12 and clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. The event was held in Guntur on Tuesday and saw the cast and crew including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, music composer Thaman S and others in attendance. At the event, Mahesh got emotional while remembering his late father, actor Krishna. The actor and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also penned emotional notes on their Instagram on Wednesday, thanking fans. (Also Read: Rukshar Dhillon interview: Actor calls Naa Saami Ranga co-star Nagarjuna a gem) Mahesh Babu joined his hands in a symbol of respect for his fans at the event in Guntur

‘I can only join my hands in respect’

The actor claimed he didn’t even remember this film is a landmark one, as he has been in the industry for 25 years. “Nothing will match the love I have gotten from you (fans) throughout these years,” he said, adding, “The love has only increased as the years went by. I am at a loss for words. I always feel like I can do nothing but bow my head and join my hands in respect.” In a cinematic moment, the fans immediately joined their hands in respect for the star too.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

‘You are my everything now’

Getting emotional, Mahesh also stated how he and his father Krishna, always had hits for Sankranthi. “It feels odd this year because he’s not here. I used to look forward to his call every year, I used to wait to get his honest feedback. But he’s not here, so I’ll look to my fans for that love instead,” he said, adding, “From now on, you are my mother, you are my father, you are my everything.”

‘It was my idea to do Kurchi Madathapetti’

The massy number, Kurchi Madathapetti from the film composed by Thaman S received flak for the lyrics. More importantly, some fans believed that a film headlined by Mahesh Babu did not need to rely on memes based on cuss words to make it big. However, Mahesh surprised fans when he revealed the song was his and Trivikram’s idea. “Any other music composer would’ve hesitated to do this song but Thaman obliged us. I’m sure fans will love it when they watch it on the big screen.”

‘Celebrating in my hometown’

Thanking fans for the love shown at the event, Namrata Shirodkar wrote on her Instagram, “Today, after seeing the reception he (Mahesh) and his GK team received in our very own hometown, Guntur, I can proudly say that MB, you have grown to become an emotion for your people… and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live.”

Mahesh also thanked them, writing, “Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again...very soon!!”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place