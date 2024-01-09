Rukshar Dhillon interview: Actor calls Naa Saami Ranga co-star Nagarjuna a gem

Rukshar Dhillon is surprisingly laid back when we catch up with her. She’s confident that her upcoming film, Vijay Binni’s Nagarjuna, Ashika Ranganath, Raj Tarun, Allari Naresh and Mirnaa Menon co-starrer Naa Saami Ranga will do well once it releases on January 14 for Sankranthi. Penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, the film is rumoured to be a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. Ask her about it and she says, “I think the story is so strong, I looked at it as a fresh script instead of a remake.” In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, she opens up about the film’s story, her experience shooting for it and more. Rukshar Dhillon says the ensemble cast of Naa Saami Ranga are like family now(Instagram)

‘My role is anything but meek’

Set in the 1980s, Naa Saami Ranga deals with the eco-system of a village and how Nagarjuna’s character Ranga solves the villagers’ issues. Playing one of those villagers is Rukshar, who falls for Raj Tarun’s Bhaskar. “This was a time period where falling in love was taboo and my role as Kumari will explore that,” she says.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

But she adds that her character is anything but a damsel-in-distress in the film, saying, “Kumari is a village belle who has been brought up protected, always living in her family’s shadow. But all she wants is true love and she fights for it. Back then, many women wouldn’t stand up for themselves like she does in the film. I love that she’s not meek.”

I’ve never played a role like this before and had great fun. I know it’s an ensemble cast, but I said yes because my role has its own importance. It’s a great opportunity for me.

Rukshar Dhillon and Raj Tharun in a still from Naa Saami Ranga

‘Nagarjuna and I would chat about cinema’

Rukshar reveals that when she first went on-sets, she was apprehensive about Nagarjuna. “I thought he would be uptight, he’s anything but that,” she says, adding, “I had a blast shooting with him because he’s so easy to work with, he’s so charming off-screen too.”

The duo even bonded over their love for old cinema, she states. “We would discuss cinema, he would tell me how things would function when he started out. It made me realise how far we’ve come regarding filmmaking,” says Rukshar.

Nag sir gave me acting tips that helped me perform better. He taught me how to pay attention to small details that make a difference in improving expressions.

Nagarjuna in a still from Naa Saami Ranga

‘It was like working with family’

Working with an ensemble cast isn’t always the best experience for everyone but Rukshar says her experience was nothing short of fun. “Naa Saami Ranga is a pakka festival film that’s meant to be enjoyed with family and friends. So it’s no wonder that off-screen too it felt like working with family. We never had a moment where it got awkward because all the actors just wanted to deliver a great film,” she says.

Rukshar also believes the film’s music adds a lot to the story, unlike some films where it’s a hindrance, adding, “The film has music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani and it just poured life into the story. Despite being set in the 80s, the film feels relevant even in 2024.” More than anything, it’s a film that made her feel like she wasn’t dragging herself to work. “Nothing matches the high of working on a good scene, this film gave me plenty of those moments,” she says.

We never know how a film will work so I believe the process should be a good time. It’s important that I feel excited not just about the film, but the people I work with also.

Rukshar loves gorging on the delicacies her family makes for Lohri(Instagram)

Sankranti fever

Speaking about the festive season, she said, “Lohri and Pongal are believed to mark the beginning of a new year. Nothing makes me feel refreshed like this festival does. I love gorging on sweets when I’m in Hyderabad and the aate ka prasad (wheat offering) that my family makes when I’m back home. Lighting the bonfire and burning away everything negative is a feeling unmatched.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place